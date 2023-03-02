SWAT Members Find A Man Dead In A Kansas City Home After 18-hour Standoff

On Wednesday afternoon, a man’s body was discovered inside a residence in Kansas City, Missouri, that had been the focus of a hostage situation earlier in the day.
The shooting of three police officers on Tuesday evening while they were carrying out a search warrant was the spark that ignited the 18-hour standoff.
At about four o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, members of the SWAT teams from the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to enter the residence without incident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol have said that SWAT members found one man dead inside the Kansas City home which was the center of a police standoff. A woman is now also in custody. The three police officers who were shot suffered non life threatening injuries. #KansasCity
According to Sergeant Andy Bell of the MSHP, members of the SWAT team went room to room and discovered the male, as well as a woman who was still alive.
The female suspect was taken into jail without suffering any injuries.
Bell stated that investigators would subsequently identify the cause of death, but she was unable to immediately tell how the man passed away.
According to Bell, “Our investigators, who are just now being able to enter the house, they are going to have to walk through this residence in order to collect evidence, make identification on the corpse, and actually ascertain how he became deceased.” “That’s going to take some time,” the speaker said.
Two additional adults walked out of the house earlier on Wednesday and were taken into jail as police arrived.
One of those individuals was a man named Jimmie R. Lewis, who was 50 years old and who has subsequently been charged by federal investigators in a different case involving drugs and firearms.
