Sweetwater Credit Card Login: How to Make Sweetwater Credit Card Payment?

Making a payment on your Sweetwater credit card or logging in to see your statement or taking care of your account online? Check out the list of payment options and the link to your Sweetwater credit card login account below.
Sweetwater Credit Card Login
Follow these easy steps:
- Step 1. Go to the Synchrony Sweetwater Credit Card Login page via the official link here.
- Step 2. Log in using your username and password. The login screen appears upon successful login.
- Step 3. If you still can’t access Synchrony Sweetwater Credit Card Login then restart your browser.
Sweetwater Credit Card Payment
Synchrony Financial is the company that gives out the Sweetwater Credit Card. You can pay your credit card bill in a number of ways, but both new and current cardholders should sign up for the online account service.
Pay Online: The free online service makes it easy and convenient to keep track of your account. Payments can be made easily at any time. You can make a single payment, set up payments for the future, or sign up for the monthly Autopay service.
You can also use the online service to keep track of your spending, and if you want to help the environment, you can stop getting paper bills and sign up for e-billing instead. To pay your Sweetwater credit card bill online, click the “Pay Online” button below, log in, register, view your statement, or manage your account.
Here is where you can pay your credit card bill online.
Pay by phone: The number to call to pay your Sweetwater credit card bill is 1-866-419-4096. Keep in mind that you may have to pay to use this service. You can also call the number on the back of your credit card or on your bill every month.
Mail-in payment: Synchrony Financial, PO BOX 960061, Orlando, FL 32896-0061, is where you can send your credit card payment for Sweetwater. Please write your account number for Sweetwater on the check.
On your statement, you can find your account number. To make sure Sweetwater gets your payment on time, you should mail it at least 5 business days before the date on your monthly billing statement that says it’s due.
Pay at the store? No. You can’t pay your Sweetwater credit card bill in stores right now.
Customer Service for a Sweetwater Credit Card
The number to call for customer service for a Sweetwater credit card is 1-866-419-4096
