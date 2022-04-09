California Examiner

Daily news

T-Mobile will implement a highly controversial adjustment to a highly popular grandfathered plan.

ByMaria Shiela

Apr 9, 2022
T-Mobile will implement a highly controversial adjustment to a highly popular grandfathered plan.

For the longest time, it appeared as though T-Mobile could do no wrong in the eyes of its subscribers and those of cellular industry rivals fed up with traditional carrier antics and convinced to move to the fast-growing underdog by grandiose “Un-carrier” pronouncements.

However, after combining with Sprint, overtaking AT&T in terms of the user base, and gaining the early statewide 5G lead in terms of both speed and service availability, T-Mo is veering away from the underdog road… for better or worse.

While we understand if you appreciate the operator’s top executives’ more professional public communication tone in recent years in comparison to the belligerent John Legere era, it’s difficult not to view the latest feature revision, first reported on Reddit and later confirmed on the official T-Mobile Support webpages, as another sign of declining customer service.

At first look, you may not notice anything wrong with or believe that the recent “updates to JUMP! upgrades” are a huge concern for many people, but a sizable portion of Redditors is upset with what’s coming in the autumn.

Beginning October 6, 2022, T-Mobile customers who have not yet abandoned the long-defunct JUMP! 1.0 program will be upgraded to the 2.0 version, which promises more “upgrade flexibility.”

Naturally, not everyone agrees with that evaluation, citing a fundamental need for the current smartphone upgrade plan as a significant disadvantage compared to the previous version published in 2014.

In a nutshell, JUMP! 1.0 users are still permitted to upgrade their devices up to twice a year without meeting any special conditions, whereas the JUMP! 2.0 program eliminates the limitation on the number of “jumps” permitted every 12 months… as long as each upgrade occurs after paying off at least 50% of your current phone balance.

Must read:  The United States Is Facing an Unimaginable Recession

You gain some “flexibility” but lose some cost, which is not a good proposition for many people.

For the record, T-Mobile has indicated that it will allow “at least” one additional upgrade before October 6, even if you are on JUMP! 1.0, and you’ve already completed two leaps within the last year, with the grandfathered software due to vanishing entirely.

Apart from the actual shift, some T-Mo users are miffed that the “Un-carrier” has committed to maintaining or improving all of its plans for at least five years following its Sprint mega-merger.

However, as The T-Mo Report points out, this is technically a feature or an add-on, not a base service plan, and hence may be excluded from that guarantee. Overall, this feels like a classic carrier maneuver on various levels.

By Maria Shiela

Related Post

Daily news

Some landlords earned $2 billion in rent relief money from Texas yet still evicted tenants.

Apr 9, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

California May Ban 76,000 Trucks by 2022

Apr 8, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

A landlord in the Bay Area claims tenants owe him $100,000 in rent, but he cannot evict them owing to COVID-19 safeguards.

Apr 8, 2022 Maria Shiela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

Daily news

T-Mobile will implement a highly controversial adjustment to a highly popular grandfathered plan.

Apr 9, 2022 Maria Shiela
Daily news

Some landlords earned $2 billion in rent relief money from Texas yet still evicted tenants.

Apr 9, 2022 Maria Shiela
Uncategorized

Madden 23 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

Apr 9, 2022 Divya Munjal
Uncategorized

Midnight Gospel Season 2 Release Date Confirmed Or Cancelled? [2022 Updated]

Apr 9, 2022 Cupid