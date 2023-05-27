Tanker and School Bus Collision in South Carolina Sends 17 Children to Hospital

At least 18 people, most of them youngsters, were sent to the hospital when a school bus collided with a tanker truck on Thursday in South Carolina.

At around 4 p.m. at a crossroads near Gilbert in Lexington County, the bus cr@shed with the tanker, k!lling all 36 people on board, as reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Lexington Medical Center told WIS-TV that they had received at least 17 youngsters and one adult that needed medical attention. Spokesperson Jennifer Wilson told The Associated Press over the phone on Friday that the hospital has reviewed and discharged all of the patients.

The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:

Their status and the reason for the cr@sh were unknown at the time of reporting. Students from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High School took the bus. About 30 miles southwest of Columbia, Gilbert is located in South Carolina.

