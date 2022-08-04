Taraji P Henson Net Worth: How Rich Is the Actress in 2022?

Life in the Earlier Years

On September 11, 1970, Taraji Penda Henson was born in Washington, D.C. She grew up with two siblings and a close bond with her grandma, who was her primary caregiver. There are two words in Swahili that mean “hope” and “love.” North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCATSU) accepted Henson in 1988 after she from high school. Howard University was her first choice for acting training, but she had a change of heart and transferred there soon afterward. She worked at the Pentagon and on a cruise ship to pay for her education.

Career

Baby Boy, starring Tyrese Gibson and Henson, was Henson’s breakout role after graduating from Howard University. Henson’s participation in Hustle & Flow in 2005 put her on the map after she first appeared in it in 2001. The movie in which she starred as the leading man’s fling garnered numerous accolades for her work.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned Henson an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2008. Before her part in I Can Do Bad All By Myself in 2009, she appeared in Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys. Despite the film’s negative critical reception, it was a commercial success in 2010.

Afterward, Henson starred in Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story, for which she received an Emmy Award nomination. Since then she has appeared in both Act Like A Lady, and Think Like A Man (2012-2014) as well as its sequel. Henson’s best-known film, Hidden Figures, was nominated for several Oscars in 2016. After appearing in films like Proud Mary and Acrimony in 2018, Taraji P. Henson landed a position as a voice actor in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet. What Men Want, a remake of Mel Gibson’s What Women Want stars her in 2019.

Since then, he’s appeared in a wide range of shows on both cable and broadcast. She has appeared in television shows including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and House as a guest actor. Aside from guest appearances on shows like The Division and Boston Legal, Henson has a long list of television credits to his name.

Her most well-known role was as a series regular on Empire, which received high praise for her work. Taraji P. Henson rose to even greater popularity thanks to this 2015 series, and her acting abilities were well recognized. Henson earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in Empire.

Personal Life

A boy named Marcell was born to Henson in 1994. Henson’s high school sweetheart, his father, was assassinated in 2003, just a few years after they met. Officers pulled over her son’s car in 2014 and discovered marijuana and an unprescribed form of Ritalin. Henson backtracked on her claims and apologized to the police after initially saying that her son had been racially profiled.

To avoid stomach cancer, Taraji P. Henson declared in 2017 that she was following a vegan diet. When PETA asked her to pose naked in 2011, she agreed, and she also did so again in 2013. (non-nude).

Real Estate

For $1.5 million, Taraji purchased a Chicago condo in May 2015. In 2018, she sold this property for a price that was close to what she paid for it. On the other hand, she has a $1.9 million apartment in the same building.

Taraji has two properties in Los Angeles. The Glendale property, purchased in 2002 for $431,000, was the first. Private property in the hills above Hollywood cost her $6.45 million in 2016.

Taraji P Henson Net Worth

Actress Taraji P. Henson net worth is estimated at $25 million. One of the most well-known actors in the entertainment world, Henson has acted in several television shows and movies. An accomplished author, her autobiography Around the Way Girl has become a runaway bestseller.

