Tarek El Moussa Net Worth: Are Heather And Tarek Still Together?

American real estate broker and reality television star Tarek el Moussa. Tarek is a real estate broker and home renovator headquartered in Orange County, California. His HGTV program Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina el Moussa is his most well-known work (now known as Christina Haack).

Early Life And Career Before HGTV

Born on August 21, 1981, and reared in Long Beach, California, Tarek el Moussa. He has European and Arab origins. He is partially Middle Eastern. His father was brought up as a Catholic in Lebanon and later Egypt.

My dad migrated to Europe when he was in his late teens, and his mother is from Belgium. The United States is where Tarek was born. Dominique is the name of his sister. Tarek enjoys a tight relationship with his family, which includes his mother, father, and stepfather, who all reside nearby and occasionally help out with his children.

Tarek is a real estate broker and home renovator headquartered in Orange County, California. He has a reputation for successfully purchasing homes at auction, remodeling them, and then reselling them for a profit. At the age of 21, he obtained his real estate license and started flipping homes.

He met Christina Haack, his future wife, through the home-flipping business. They paired up right away, with Christina concentrating on design and Tarek overseeing renovations. Up to the 2008 economic crash, business was booming.

Following the catastrophe, Tarek and Christina infamously downsized from a huge, expensive home that cost $6,000 per month to a small apartment that cost $700.

When the property market crashed, Tarek and Christina were the owners of The El Moussa Group in Orange County, California, a region with one of the worst rates of foreclosures in the nation. For $115,000, Tarek, Christina, and Pete De Best acquired their first investment property in Santa Ana.

The trio divided the proceeds after selling the house for a $34,000 profit and carried on flipping homes as they expanded their real estate investment firm into Arizona and Nevada.

After being married in 2009, Tarek and Christina eventually had two kids: Taylor Reese, a girl, and Brayden James, a boy.

Rise To Fame And HGTV

The real estate venture of Tarek and Christina also prospered as the world economy rebounded. Tarek spontaneously requested a buddy to film him and Christina flipping property in 2011 with the intention of turning the footage into an audition tape.

Producers from Pie Town Productions and HGTV were interested in the tape and Christina’s Instagram profile. In 2012, Christina and Tarek agreed to a contract with HGTV, and their program Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013.

The program follows the couple as they bid on a property, renovate and restore it to make it marketable, and finally sell it. This process can be tense. Christina handles design and keeps them on track, while Tarek oversees the renovation.

Over the course of seven seasons, Christina and Tarek shot 92 episodes between 2013 and 2017. The couple quickly rose to fame.

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Tarek’s upcoming HGTV program was announced for 2020. In the program, Tarek mentors inexperienced real estate investors to teach them the techniques of a profitable flip.

Cancer Diagnosis

Ryan Reade, a registered nurse, and show fan wrote to the show’s production company in 2013. She mentioned that a visible growth on Tarek’s neck that she had noticed while watching Flip or Flop should be examined by a doctor. The diagnosis was cancer. Testicular and thyroid cancers were found in Tarek.

Tarek’s nurse most likely saved his life by allowing him to seek care before it became a serious issue. The El Moussas praised Reade for getting in touch with the producers in a video that can be seen on HGTV.com.

HGTV Income

Early on in the show’s run, Christina and Tarek each made a meager $10,000 per episode. That translated to about $130,000 for the entire season. By season three, they were earning $40,000 every episode, or around $600,000 per season.

Divorce From Christina

Sadly, Christina and Tarek parted ways in May 2016. Tarek apparently exited the house following an argument and was suicidal, and soon after that, police were summoned to their home. Tarek insisted he was never suicidal and only carried a rifle on a walk to defend himself from savage creatures.

They started the divorce process in January 2017. The future of their program and their jointly owned real estate company, The El Moussa Group, was questionable as a result of the divorce.

Read More: Julia Haart Divorce: Why She Took Divorce From Her Husband Silvio Scagila?

In January 2018, their divorce was legally formalized. After their divorce, they did manage to film the eighth season of Flip or Flop, and they appear to be getting along well now that they are co-parenting. The El Moussa Group was disbanded after their divorce, and it is now operated as Tarek and Associates.

In December 2018, Christina wed English television host Ant Anstead. Hudson Anstead, their son, was born on September 6, 2019, to them. They purchased a $4.1 million home just two streets away in Newport Beach, California, around the time of their wedding.

Are Heather And Tarek Still Together?

Since July 2019, Tarek has been dating Heather Rae Young, a Los Angeles realtor with the Oppenheim Group who appears on the Netflix series Selling Sunset. It’s clear that Heather is the Selling Sunset real estate agent who is the most easily distracted, but maybe it’s because she just works in real estate as a side job.

In October 2021, Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa exchanged vows. In July 2019, the pair connected through mutual friends. On July 13, 2022, the El Moussas made the announcement that they are expecting their first child together.

For the modeling firm EMG, Heather is a model. On Instagram, she has more than 600,000 fans. In February 2010, she received the Playboy Playmate of the Month award. Heather is a Southern California native, much like Tarek.

When she was 18 years old, she started a professional modeling career. She focuses her real estate business on serving prominent and rich customers like sports, entertainers, and celebrities. Heather has a strong commitment to animal rights. She is committed to eating well and staying in shape.

Together with her three dogs, Sebastian, Baxter, and Brandy, she enjoys going for runs on the sand. Throughout season two of Selling Sunset, Heather is constantly gushing about Tarek, their connection, how much she adores him and his children, and how Taylor is one of her closest friends.

Tarek El Moussa Net Worth

Tarek El Moussa Net Worth is estimated to be around $15 Million currently. In late April 2020, Tarek said he was selling the house he bought after divorcing his ex-wife and moving on with Heather to a new location in Newport Beach; however, they ultimately withdrew their offer because of problems with the house.

They discovered an alternative because Tarek’s previous residence had already been sold: a stylish, contemporary beach house one block from the water that they intend to lease for at least a year. In addition, Heather keeps a residence in West Hollywood, which is nearer to her office on Sunset Strip.

Read More: