Taylor Schabusiness Describes the Alleged Dismemberment and S*xual Abuse of a Lover’s Body

On Wednesday, the woman accused of decapitating her partner on a meth-fueled escapade in Wisconsin testified that she gave detectives a gruesome description of how she dismembered him and s*xually abused his corpse.
Jurors were shown a filmed interrogation in which Taylor Schabusiness, 25 at the time, described how she choked her boyfriend, Shad Thyrion, 25 at the time, to death with a dog collar in February of 2022.
The footage was shown to the jury on Wednesday, and Schabusiness is heard saying, “I was sucking and cutting at the same time,” according to Law&Crime. “I liked it,” she said. “I was at a loss for words.“
During the course of the interrogation, Schabusiness, who was frequently observed giggling, claimed that her lover’s head was the “first thing I took off” and that she was “very” thrilled to abuse his body.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Taylor Schabusiness gives sick description of allegedly dismembering, sexually abusing lover’s body https://t.co/KkU82M0BEh pic.twitter.com/Zl3LaWYNbP
— New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2023
During his testimony on Wednesday, Green Bay Police Department Detective David Graf said that Schabusiness admitted to him that she had choked her partner as foreplay, but that she “enjoyed it” and “wanted to see what would happen.”
Graf claimed that Schabusiness then admitted to caressing the headless body of her partner after the murder. “She described how she had s*xual contact with the body in terms of playing with his penis. Also, she described that she had a dildo that she placed into his mouth … And that she had also cuddled the body,” the detective testified.
The state’s case against Schabusiness centers on allegations that she s*xually abused and mutilated Thyrion’s body using kitchen knives after she strangled him with the dog collar in the Green Bay home they shared.
Additional news published by the California Examiner that could be of interest to you are as follows:
- Sad News: Jimmy Carter’s Cousin, Hugh Carter Jr., Passes Away
- Missing Black Woman’s Brother Speaks Out on Carlee Russell Kidnapping Hoax
The jury had previously heard that Thyrion’s mother discovered his decapitated skull and penis in a pail in the basement of their home. The police later found Thyrion’s dismembered torso in the basement; his foot was stuffed into the chest cavity, and his organs had been removed.
Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree murder, dismemberment of a corpse, and third-degree s*xual assault. She assaulted her former attorney during a court appearance in February, and a deputy had to physically restrain her.
After her attorney entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on her behalf, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh concluded in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.
How do you keep abreast of events occurring in the Golden State? Stay on top of what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.