TBI and FBI Conduct Joint Search Operation for Missing 4-Year-Old in Memphis

Memphis police, the FBI, the TBI, and the Department of Homeland Security have all joined the hunt for a missing toddler. On Thursday morning, Memphis police were notified that 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels was gone.

After Sequoia’s parents reported finding their front door unlocked and their daughter gone at 7:55 a.m., police activated a citywide watch for the missing child. The MPD requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issue a kid in risk notice.

Sequoia weighs 30 pounds and is 3 feet tall. Her left side is occupied with a feeding tube. She was last spotted carrying a heart-shaped red purse and wearing a light blue top. Perhaps she’s wearing a pair of pink slippers.

The 200 block of Caldwell Avenue is where we last saw her. Video from a neighbor’s doorbell video shows her leaving the house and strolling around 3 a.m., according to the police.

The MPD has confirmed that its federal counterparts are assisting in enhancing the quality of the video sent to them. All day long, MPD has been in contact with the child’s mother and her boyfriend. Drones have also been deployed to help in the search for the missing girl.

