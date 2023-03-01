Teacher Accused Of Locating Hidden Cameras In Girls Restroom In California High School

According to California authorities, a teacher who is accused of concealing cameras in a toilet close to an Irvine high school swimming pool has been detained.
According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, Siu Kong Sit, 37, of Santa Ana, is accused of burglary as well as possessing or creating child pornography.
The Maintenance Worker Found The Camera
On Monday, February 27, a maintenance worker at the Beckman High School pool found the cameras in an all-gender washroom.
According to the press statement, Sit was detained by police at the school after it was discovered through inquiry that he had installed the cameras there.
On March 1, McClatchy News contacted the Tustin Unified School District regarding a possible response, but they did not answer right away.
The tweet below from Irvine Police Department confirms the news:
#IRVINEPDPIO – Yesterday, IPD arrested 37-year-old Santa Ana resident, Siu Kong Sit, after a school employee located hidden recording devices in a restroom at Beckman High School. Sit was a teacher at the school. News Release: https://t.co/WE09wuIDqE
— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) February 28, 2023
According to authorities, investigators have located photographs of many victims on the cameras and are looking for more.
Anybody with information is asked to contact investigator Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org, according to the police.
A 310,000-person city, Irvine is located 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
