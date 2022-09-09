Ted Cruz Criticizes Gavin Newsom, Gets Lit Up Himself

BrittanyDaily news

Several conservatives questioned Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ability to be comfortable in a fleece jacket while filming a video message urging citizens to raise their thermostats to relieve strain on the state’s electricity grid.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who famously fled to Cancun when Texas’ power grid melted down in February 2021, is the one prominent Republican in the country who should not have engaged in saying that California’s governor was not suffering along with his constituents during an electrical grid catastrophe.

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday night, Cruz said, “I love that Gavin Newsom was wearing his fleece, obviously in comfortable air conditioning, saying, ‘let them eat cake, let them sweat, you don’t get air conditioning.'”

Predictably, Cruz was heavily criticized in cyberspace.

When the lights went out in Texas, Ted, do you remember where you were?

Molly Jong-Fast, a columnist for The Atlantic, tweeted:

Popular Twitter user darth asked, “did this f—k zoom in from cancun?”

As previously said, Cruz has shown some recognition of his own shortcomings in regards to the Cancun incident. Cruz drew similar criticism after tweeting that “Cancun is more nicer than Cabo” when Newsom visited Cabo in November.

A former adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted, “You abandoned your constituents and 700 of them perished.” “You’re not in on the joke.”

Related Posts

Operation London Bridge

Operation London Bridge: the Plan After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

September 9, 2022
California Man Accused of Beheading Lady

California Man Accused of Beheading Lady

September 9, 2022
FBI Says US Soldier Enlisted to Kill More Black People

FBI Says US Soldier Enlisted to Kill More Black People, Thus He Was Discharged

September 9, 2022
Uk Student Shot at Party Near College; Man Charged

Uk Student Shot at Party Near College; Man Charged

September 9, 2022
Santa Monica Airport Crash Kills 2

Santa Monica Airport Crash Kills 2

September 9, 2022
When Queen Elizabeth Met President Trump

When Queen Elizabeth Met President Trump

September 9, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.