Ted Cruz’s Assailant Wanted Him To “Chug” White Claw

According to his lawyer, the guy who hurled a can of White Claw at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz just intended the politician to consume the whole thing.

It is claimed that 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono threw two cans at Cruz during the Houston Astros’ World Series triumph parade, leading to criminal charges against him. Cruz is injured by a flying can, which hits him in the arm, and then bodyguards begin pointing fingers at Arcidiacono in the crowd. However, the defendant’s attorneys insist their client never intended any harm to Cruz.

In a public statement, attorney Bill Stradley declared, “Political violence is never appropriate.” “Neither political violence nor “aggravated assault with a lethal weapon” describes what occurred during the procession. In reality, it was only an Astros fan who, during the Senator’s title parade, tried to throw beers from his cooler to him without comprehending the response he would get from security.”

Despite Arcidiacono’s justification, Cruz indicated on a podcast that he thinks the cans were thrown at him with purpose to injure him. When asked if Cruz believed Arcidiacono’s fresh allegations, his staff did not immediately answer.

Cruz praised the quick actions of the police and joked that Arcidiacono must toss with a “noodle arm” after the incident.

A video of the event shows a group of parade-goers booing Cruz loudly and one of them throwing the senator the middle finger along one stretch of the route.