Teen At Center Of Fontana Amber Alert Killed In Shootout With Police

After a police pursuit ended in gunfire and the 15 Freeway was shut down in Victorville on Monday, both the murder and kidnapping suspect and the juvenile girl were found dead.

Sheriff’s officials in San Bernardino County have indicated they have reason to suspect a 15-year-old girl riding shotgun was the passenger. She was shot when she attempted to exit the vehicle during the gunfight. Her death in the hospital followed shortly after.

The county coroner will make the final determination on the girl’s identity, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Tuesday, the commotion began when a civilian contacted 911 to report spotting the suspect and the missing 15-year-old girl, who were the subject of an Amber Alert, in a white truck in the Barstow area.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the truck matched the suspect’s last known vehicle, a 2017 Nissan.

It was around 11:15 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol started pursuing the car.

Anthony John Graziano, 45, opened fire on responding deputies through the open rear window of his vehicle.