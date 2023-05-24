Teen Charged in 2022 Freehold Collision That K!lled Two Teens

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday that a teen from Howell has been charged in connection with a car crash in Freehold Township last year that killed two teens and hurt two others.
The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the accident, was not named in the news report because of his age. He was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of assault by car based on reports from young people.
On August 19, 2022, around 10:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 3469 U.S. Highway 9 for a crash involving a single car, Santiago said. At the scene, the police found the juvenile suspect and the four teens who had been in his car.
At the time of the crash, cops said that a 15-year-old boy from Allentown and a 17-year-old boy from Manalapan were dead at the scene. Police said that another passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Allentown, was taken to the hospital after the crash.
A 15-year-old girl from Manalapan and the driver were both taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries before being sent home.
Santiago says that an investigation found that the teen suspect was driving fast and switching lanes when he lost control of his car. The car went off the road and hit several things before rolling through a parking lot and hitting a steel sign support pole.
Santiago wants anyone with information about this event to call Detective Brian Boryszewski at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Sean Foley at 732-462-7500.
