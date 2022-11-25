Teen Cousins Gathered With Relatives For Thanksgiving Were Shot And Killed In West Houston

According to the Houston Police Department, on Thursday, two adolescents who were ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with members of their family were found shot to death in west Houston.
According to HPD Detective C. Flora, the victims’ ages were 18 and 17, and they were cousins. They were killed by gunfire shortly after midnight in the courtyard of an apartment complex located on Southlake Drive close to the Briar Forest neighborhood.
According to statements made to the police by members of the family, they were in the courtyard at the time they heard the gunshot.
A relative named President Wynn, who was 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The younger victim was sent to Ben Taub Hospital in an attempt to save his life, but he did not make it. Due to the fact that members of his family were still being told, the police did not release his identity.
Flora expressed her disapproval by stating that the incident was “really sad and unfortunate, very young, just visiting their relatives, you know, hate to see that happen.” “But rest assured that we are going to make every effort possible, and hopefully get to the bottom of it.”
The gunman or shooters managed to escape the scene. The authorities are looking for surveillance film in the hopes that it would assist them to identify the suspects.
“It’s not entirely apparent what the motivation was behind the shooting,” the reporter said, “Flora said.
A resident stated that he did not know the victims, but that the complex has a history of violent incidents.
“When you are exposed to violence from a young age, it becomes your normal way of life. You will ultimately become accustomed to it “Tim Wigley said.
When he learned that two adolescents had passed away, it caused him to experience strong emotions.
“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families, “Wigley said.
