Teen Discovered Dead In A Park In The UK With Severe Wounds

After being discovered in a Warrington park with serious injuries, a teenage girl passed away in the UK.
Police officers were dispatched to the scene after hearing about the girl in the afternoon of February 11; however, once the emergency services arrived, the girl was pronounced dead.
Investigations have already been started, but Adam Waller, the chief detective inspector of the Cheshire Constabulary, has warned the public not to “speculate” until more information is available.
The BBC quotes Waller as saying, “Local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident. We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what caused the victim’s death.”
At this time, he continued, “We don’t believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, but if you have concerns, please do speak to a local officer.”
According to local reports, the scene of the incident has been cordoned off.
The girl’s identity has not yet been released by the authorities, but Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols said she had spoken to the police commander and “urged anyone who was nearby at the time, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage or information that might help the investigation, to contact police.”
