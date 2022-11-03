Teen Shot After Seeking For Lancaster Halloween Party

A teenager was shot many times on Halloween night in what seems to have been an unprovoked attack on the adolescent and his companions as they attempted to attend a party in Lancaster that had been advertised on Instagram.

Lindsey, the teen’s mother, claimed she “lost it” when she received a 3 a.m. phone call informing her that her kid is hospitalized. In the words of one distraught mother: “It’s every mother’s greatest fear.”

Her son Gabriel, then 16 years old, and his pals had set out to find a party in Lancaster that had been advertised on Instagram, and that’s when the event occurred.

They went to the given place, only to find that the party had been canceled. As far as I can tell, it was all an elaborate fraud.

The automobile trouble only added insult to injury.

The frustrated teenagers had been working on the automobile for approximately half an hour when another vehicle finally arrived. Lindsey claims that a stranger exited the vehicle and began shooting what seemed to be an assault rifle without uttering a word.

Gabriel took five bullet wounds. Lindsey speculates that a second person was struck, but the police have not confirmed this.

She claimed, “He just recalls being shot and yelling.” In order to go to the hospital, he “takes off running and finds a random person driving, stops them, and asks if they can drop him off to the emergency department.”

Few facts have been revealed by investigators as they continue their search for the gunman.

Both Lindsey and her little son have been devastated by the senseless act of violence.

He sobbed and said, “Mom, we were honestly just trying to go to a party,” but his parents had no clue what occurred or why the individuals he was with or the vehicle he was in were targeted.

The Gabriel family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Gabriel’s healthcare costs.