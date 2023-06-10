Teen Suspect Captured in Army Veteran’s Senseless Shooting Death

The Orlando Police Department reports the arrest of a 15-year-old child for first-degree murder with a handgun in the shooting death of a U.S. Army veteran earlier this year in Signal Hill. Angela Washington, 60, was shot and killed on February 7 as she walked past a group of young males outside of a shopping center in Orlando, Florida.
(1/2) Orlando Police Homicide Detectives have made an arrest in the homicide of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington. Details ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/ubr8lJk5AU
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 10, 2023
Police have arrested a man named Samuel Stevens in connection with Washington’s killing. After the shooting, the suspect left Washington lying on the sidewalk and fled in a vehicle. Around 7 o’clock, police and fire crews were sent to the 5100 block of North Lane, where they found Washington suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite the efforts of the Orlando Fire Department, she succumbed to her wounds. People who know Washington who talked with News 6 said that they do not believe she was the intended target of the incident.
“She was just an innocent bystander coming to the store and that happened,” one man who lives in the area of the retail center stated. It might have been me or anyone else. I’m just relieved that common sense prevailed.
Although detectives have spoken with and interviewed multiple witnesses who were outside the store when the shooting occurred, they are still pleading with the public for more information. During the month of March, word of a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting spread.
Washington was a mother and grandmother as well as an Army veteran who fought in Desert Storm. Fernando Washington, her son, told News 6 that he misses his mom more and more each day. “I’m relieved that he’s been arrested and they found him, but it doesn’t bring me any closure,” he said.
“At the end of the day, I lost my mom, I lost a parent, and no arrest, no future judgment is going to bring her back. I’m thankful for the work that the detectives put in, because they did put in a lot of work.”
