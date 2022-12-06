Teena Marie Cause Of Death: How Did Grand Mal Seizure Affect Her?

Teena Marie Cause Of Death: Marie was found dead at her home on Sunday after she had gone to bed for an afternoon nap. According to TMZ, Marie may have died as a result of a grand mal seizure that occurred while she was sleeping. Marie, according to the singer’s publicist, had a grand mal seizure around a month ago and is still healing; since then, she has reportedly insisted on having someone sleep with her.
Who Was Teena Marie
Teena Marie was a multitalented American entertainer who was worth $3 million. She was a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer. Santa Monica, California birthplace of Teena Marie, who lived from March 1956 until her death in December 2010.
She worked in R&B, soul, and other styles, and she and her friend Rick James even recorded a duet. Marie was known as the “Ivory Queen of Soul” and was a talented musician who played the guitar and keyboards. In 1979, she released her first full-length studio album, titled Wild and Peaceful.
Source: Brooklynvegan
The RIAA certified five albums by Marie as Gold and a fifth as Platinum. There are three of her albums that have debuted in the top five of the US R&B chart: It Must Be Magic, La Dona, and Sapphire. In addition, her album La Dona from 2004 peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200.
Marie’s singles “Square Biz” and “Lovergirl” also did well, while her song “Ooh La La La” topped the US R&B chart. On December 26, 2010, at the age of 54, Teena Marie passed away.
Teena Marie Cause Of Death
Teena Marie’s body was found in her Pasadena home the day after Christmas. It is thought that she died of a grand mal seizure.
Dr. Jacqueline French of NYU Medical Center and the American Academy of Neurology says that SUDEP, or sudden unexplained death in epilepsy, is often linked to the most severe seizures and could be caused by problems with breathing or the heart’s rhythm.
After her attack last month, Marie had another seizure en route to the hospital, Essence reported. She was prescribed medicine while waiting three weeks for a neurology visit. Her publicist, Lynn Jeter, said the medication “made her suicidal,” so Marie reduced the dosage.
After her musical mentor died in 2004, Marie told Essence about her prescription drug addiction.
“After his death, I became addicted to Vicodin, which I took for pain from many accidents. I became addicted when I understood that those medications relieved my bodily and mental misery. I never cried about him while on the medication, but when I stopped, I cried for three years “remarked. “My musical soulmate. We were like twins. Miss our chats. We were family—only family can talk about family.”
Adult Epilepsy Is A Problem, Too
Shinnar said around half of the epilepsy cases are in adults, who have at least two episodes or one plus electroencephalography.
Moreover, “Many people have this firmly held assumption that if you have epilepsy, it’s going to come in childhood or not at all, and that’s just not true,” French said. “Anyone can have a seizure or epilepsy.”
Shinnar also said that people between the ages of 30 and 50 can get adult onset, which is often caused by trauma or a stroke. 54-year-old Teena Marie.
Dr. Orrin Devinsky, head of the NYU Epilepsy Center, said tumors, blood vessel anomalies, or inflammation from autoimmune illnesses or infections might trigger seizures in non-epilepsy patients.
Steven Pacia, chief of neurology at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, said cocaine use and drinking, either due to withdrawal or head traumas, enhance the likelihood of seizures in celebrity culture.
According to the Associated Press, the singer detoxed from prescription drugs after Rick James’ 2004 death.
Pacia said forensic experts will search for signs like a bitten tongue, pulmonary edema, or strong muscular spasms to establish Teena Marie had a seizure in an autopsy.
He replied he couldn’t be sure without a witness to the seizure.
Dr. Cynthia Harden, chief of epilepsy and electroencephalography at Long Island Jewish Hospital, said controlling the underlying condition is the greatest way to prevent seizure deaths.
“Aggressive and appropriate therapy prevents seizures,” she stated. “Patients and clinicians should freely discuss the rare probability of death, a somewhat neglected risk of having a seizure disorder, to realize the full significance of epilepsy.”
You May Also Like: