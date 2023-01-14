Teenage Boy Shot And Killed After Stealing Car In Minneapolis: According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a teenage kid was tragically shot while operating a stolen Kia in north Minneapolis on Friday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a car accident near the intersection of North 40th and Dupont avenues, followed shortly by reports of a shooting nearby. Officers discovered a red Kia with a teenager in the driver’s seat who was shot many times.
Despite CPR and other efforts to save his life, he was declared dead at the site.
Shortly after, two additional teenage guys who had fled the site of the collision returned. According to O’Hara, they were in police custody as of Friday night, though he added that no arrests had yet been made. According to him, no firearms were found at the scene.
Six minutes before the fatal shooting, further 911 reports were received about bullets fired from a moving gunman a few streets south of the scene of the alleged killing, according to the chief. Police suspect a connection exists between the adjacent gunfire, the fatal shooting, and the traffic accident.
The homicide, which is the second in the last 48 hours and the fourth since January 1, brings an end to a particularly deadly week in Minneapolis. The death was also about a mile north of where a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night on North Lowry Avenue after reportedly attempting to carjack a vehicle in the Gold Star Foods parking lot.
O’Hara also discussed the problems of the agency in dealing with an uptick in violent crimes linked to stolen Kia autos.
Numerous American police agencies have expressed concern about the recent spike in vehicle thefts, which they attribute in part to how simple it is to hotwire some Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The social networking site TikTok is known as the “Kia Challenge.”
Read Next: