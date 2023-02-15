Teenage Boy Stabs Father 45 Times At The Family Store Before Heading To School

According to the statements made by Indiana authorities, a 16-year-old child stabbed his father to death at the family business, then cleaned up his evidence and went to school.
According to the court filings from Allen County, the officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department discovered the body of Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52 years old, at his convenience store on the morning of February 7. His head, neck, and torso were covered with wounds. Someone stabbed him 45 times, slit his neck, and bashed his head, with some of the injuries being inflicted after he had already passed away.
According to the documents, the camera security system was disconnected from its recording device and the cash register was unlocked, making it appear as though the store had been stolen. The investigators would find out later that they were all attempts to create the scene.
According to the documents, when the detectives met with Al-kid, Malahi’s he stated that he had been at school since eight in the morning. A examination at the attendance records of Northrop High School revealed that the adolescent didn’t show up until 11:40 in the morning.
Despite the fact that there was no video taken inside the business itself, police were able to monitor the teen’s movements thanks to film obtained from a city bus and an elementary school, according to authorities.
According to the documents, surveillance footage recorded outside of the elementary school shows a young man pedalling a bicycle up to a dumpster around 11 a.m. and throwing a rubbish bag inside of it.
The detectives located the missing DVR for the store’s camera system inside the bag, along with two knives, several articles of clothing, a pair of plastic gloves, an empty bottle of bleach, and “a metal object” with parts of skin and hair on to it.
According to the documents that were filed in the case, Al-son Malahi’s admitted to the police that he was the one who had killed his father while they were in an interview room together.
According to the records, on the evening before the murder, he left a door to the store unlocked, which allowed him to enter the business before his father in the morning without being seen.
According to what he told the cops, he concealed himself behind a table and waited there. According to the court documents, when Al-Malahi arrived, he walked right past his son without even realising that his son was there.
It wasn’t until an arm reached out from behind and pulled him backward that he realised his son was there. At the same time, another arm repeatedly stabbed him in the back with a knife.
