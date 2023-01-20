Teenager Accused Of An Armed Bank Robbery Is Killed By Police After A Standoff In Western Berks

A day after troopers reported that the 16-year-old suspect is thought to have discharged a rifle during his robbery of a Womelsdorf bank, the youngster shot himself to death during a standoff with state police at a western Berks County residence on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers carrying a search warrant related to Tuesday’s robbery of the Fulton Bank, located at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway, arrived to the residence in the first block of Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township. Less than 3 miles separate the house from the robbed bank, which is located roughly 1/4 mile north of Route 422.
Investigators offered the following account:
When the officers arrived, they heard a gunshot coming from the house. SERT (Special Emergency Response Team), a tactical unit of the state police, was activated.
When the SERT team members entered the home at around 5:15 p.m., they discovered the teen’s body. At 6:12 o’clock, a deputy coroner for Berks County declared him dead.
The coroner’s office determined that the kid committed suicide because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The teen’s name was concealed by the police since he is a minor. They said he had some connection to the armed robbery of the Fulton Bank.
He allegedly entered the bank at around 3:50 p.m. while clutching a hunting weapon in his right hand and a bag in camouflage pattern in his left. He approached a teller and demanded money before firing a shot in her direction and driving away in a silver Chevrolet Impala.
The robbery caused no injuries.
