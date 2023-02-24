Teenager Arrested For Bringing AR-15 Gun To High School Basketball Game In Raleigh

Police in Raleigh say they caught a teenager on Thursday night after he brought an AR-15 assault rifle to a basketball game at Millbrook High School. The game was being played in the city of Raleigh.
According to the statements made by the police, the kid does not attend Millbrook High. Friday will see increased security at the school, according to a news release issued by the police.
North Raleigh’s Millbrook High School is located off Spring Forest Road, and about 8:40 p.m., officers from the Raleigh Police Department responded to a call about a pistol at the school. At the moment, the school was playing host to a basketball match.
The male teen who was in possession of an AR-15 was located through the combined efforts of the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wake County school security system.
According to the authorities, juvenile petitions and a secure custody order are currently being pursued.
The inquiry, according to the police, is still going on.
Other Incidents Of Weapons On Campus
The event is the most recent in a string of occurrences in which firearms were discovered at schools in Wake County and across the state of North Carolina.
Following the discovery of a firearm on a student at Rolesville High School on February 1, classes were let out early in response to the incident.
Firearms have also been shot on campuses in Wake County, including on December 8, when a teacher at Fuquay-Varina Middle School disarmed a 12-year-old pupil who fired a gun in class. Weapons have also been fired on schools in Wake County. The instructor has received accolades for her actions that day, which helped save a number of lives.
At Cary High School on October 12, a toilet was the location of a single gunshot that was discharged. According to an article that was published by The News & Observer earlier, there were no injuries, but two youths face prosecution.
As a result of the instances, the leaders of the schools in Wake County have urged parents to keep guns locked up and out of the reach of their children. In addition, the pressure is increasing on Wake to follow the lead of other school districts and install metal detectors in schools in order to protect students from the potential presence of weapons.
