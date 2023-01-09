Teenager Charged With Murdering A 15-year-old Boy

Jan. 9— On Friday evening, a child in his 15th year was fatally shot, and a 17-year-old was taken into custody by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 9:15 p.m. about an ambulance being called for a gunshot victim, and when they arrived, they learned that the boy had been taken away in a private vehicle. This information was provided after the deputies learned that the boy had been shot.
Officers from the Odessa Police Department eventually located the boy on the 1700 block of West County Road. They transported him to Medical Center Hospital, but he did not survive his stay there.
During the subsequent investigation, ECSO officers learned that the youngster had been shot near Moss and Cielo Alto in West Odessa, and they determined that Omar Matthew Gutierrez was the one responsible for the shooting.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Gutierrez was arrested and placed in the Ector County jail. He is still being held there on surety bonds totaling $600,000. The investigation is still going on at this time.
