Teenager Dies After Falling 30 Feet While Hiking The Moab Rim Trail

According to a statement released by the Moab City Police Department, a teenage girl from Moab, Utah, died after suffering fatal injuries after a fall on Friday afternoon while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon region.
According to the authorities, the 17-year-old male tripped while hiking with a group of friends and fell around 30 feet off of a vertical cliff face. Her friends tried to aid her by calling 911 and making their way to her, but there was no safe way to approach her.
A search and rescue team swiftly arrived on the scene and proceeded to ascend to a location above where the teenager was trapped. According to the authorities, they were able to descend using climbing equipment with ropes and harnesses in order to reach the sufferer.
However, the adolescent had already passed away as a result of the fall, and according to the police, rescue workers struggled for the next two hours to recover her body.
Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia expressed his sincere condolences to the deceased person’s family and friends. “The Moab Police Department wants to convey our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” Garcia stated.
“We recognise the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time,” he added. “We also recognise the impact that the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community.”
In addition to Moab Fire and EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Grand County Search and Rescue were also participating in the search and rescue operations.
