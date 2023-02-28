Teenagers Accused Of Throwing Rocks Off A Bridge Above The Monroe Expressway Are Found By A Police Drone

According to the Union County sheriff, deputies deployed a drone with infrared technology to locate adolescents who were thought to have thrown rocks from a bridge over the Monroe Freeway.

Late on Friday night, there were reports of people throwing rocks from a bridge at cars in Indian Trail, so deputies were rushed to the motorway.

The Massive Rock Damaged A Semi-truck Resulting In $2,000 Loss

The front of the trailer and the roof of the semi-truck were severely damaged when a boulder impacted them.

The driver escaped unharmed. The large rock, though, did around $2,000 worth of damage.

According to Tony Underwood, chief deputy of operations, “that car might have been deadly and impacted many lives if it had lost control and struck someone else.”

According to the sheriff, after deputies launched a drone in the area, it focused on a number of different heat signatures hiding close to an onramp.

Particularly at night, Underwood remarked. “You can immediately deploy a drone when people are racing through the woods.”

Deputies found three additional suspects, whose ages varied from 13 to 15, after two teenagers were apprehended.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated that throwing large rocks from a bridge at commercial vehicles passing on the Monroe Freeway could have gravely hurt or killed one of the drivers who were merely trying to work hard and support their families.

“The deputies investigating this event were able to respond promptly and used the proper tools to locate, identify, and assure the juveniles involved for this crime will be held accountable,” the report said.

The children will be prosecuted in court.

