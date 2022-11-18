Teen’s Body Found In North Carolina Two Weeks After Going Missing, According To Police

Officials reported that a teenager was found dead two weeks after she vanished from North Carolina. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Miyonna Jones was 16 years old when she vanished on November 1st. In this case, the foul play had been suspected.
The teen’s body was then discovered on November 17, according to Chief Donny Williams, who spoke at a news conference his agency shared on Facebook.
Williams added in a statement that “this case has taken a mental toll on our officers and on others directly engaged.” “We will adhere to departmental procedures and will direct individuals seeking mental health care to outside specialists.”
After being last seen in Wilmington on South 7th Street, police claimed Miyonna fled. The search, which led officials to a dump in New Hanover County, involves numerous agencies, according to the Wilmington Star-News.
BREAKING: Miyonna Jones has been found dead. Her body was found in Pender County.
— Zach Solon (@zachsolon) November 17, 2022
Ben David, district attorney for North Carolina Prosecutorial District 6, said during the news conference, “In the entire time I’ve been in this office, I have never seen a more extensive investigation to try and bring a child home than what I have been personally witnessing over these last two weeks.” “Any of us did not want this as our welcome home.”
Officials revealed there was a “suspect of interest” about a week after the adolescent disappeared, but they did not specify the allegations against him or her. According to McClatchy News, there were obstruction allegations against the suspect’s girlfriend.
David stated during the press conference that murder charges are anticipated.
Officials say that the teen’s death is still being investigated.
