Heartbreaking Loss: Teen’s De@th on 6th Street Bridge

Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department has stated that the de@th of a 17-year-old kid who climbed the 6th Street Bridge over the weekend was the result of a planned social media prank. The teen’s loved ones, however, insist the fall was an unfortunate accident and not a deliberate act.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the bridge and located the youngster, who was later pronounced de@d at the scene. His relatives told us his name was Anthony Luna. “When climbing upon one of the arches, in order to post, apparently, a social media broadcast,” Moore said at a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting on Tuesday, referring to Anthony’s fall.
Paul Luna, Anthony’s father, vented his anger at Moore on Thursday, saying that he had seen the footage of the fall and that his son did not climb the bridge with the intention of posting it online. “The chief of police, they’re stating that Anthony did it for a video stunt of some sort, maybe likes or something, but that’s 100% false,” said the father, who spoke with ABC7 via Zoom. “He didn’t even care about social media.”
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said a 17-year-old boy who died while climbing the 6th Street Bridge was taking part in an apparent social media stunt. The father of the boy tells ABC7 “that’s 100% false.” https://t.co/fnk72sEAKD
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 26, 2023
The youngster wasn’t even carrying his phone, according to the father. He did, however, note his surprise that so little had been done to make the bridge safer, given all the trouble the city has had with trespassers there.
“If they’re so aware of all these things that are happening, we see that there’s an issue here, what’s the next step to prevent it?” asked Paul. Moore has stated that extra patrols have been made in the area over the past year in an effort to deter irresponsible behavior near the bridge.
Meanwhile, a modest tribute to Anthony has been installed beneath the 6th Street Bridge. The Luna family of Oxnard, California, is preparing for the funeral of their 17-year-old son, who was about to graduate from Condor High School. A GoFundMe page has been established to collect donations for the family.
“It’s weird and mind-blowing how many people my son touched,” said Paul. “He was a great kid, he is a great kid.” In July of last year, the bridge finally opened to the public. The 3,520-foot-long bridge cost $588 million and spans the concrete-lined L.A. River to link the city’s historic core with the Eastside. Its predecessor, an 84-year-old Art Deco structure.
Soon after its construction, the bridge became a magnet for street racing, graffiti, and unlawful takeovers, prompting police to close it multiple times. A barber was seen on film cutting someone’s hair in the middle of a bridge while cars drove by. In addition, in January, a man was shot and murdered on a bridge pedestrian ramp during the illegal filming of a music video.
