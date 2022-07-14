Tekashi 69 Net Worth: How Rich is American Rapper

Early Life

On May 8, 1996, Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi69, was born in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. His parents are both Puerto Ricans, his mother from Mexico and him from Puerto Rico. To this day, he has never met his father. He had been under the impression his father had died and had not been informed otherwise until that time. A heroin addict in prison, Daniel Sr. was the actual Daniel Sr. To prevent Daniel Sr. from meeting Daniel Jr., his mother’s relatives are said to have ripped up the letters he wrote from jail.

After Daniel’s stepfather was fatally shot on the front steps of the family house in 2010, when he was 14 years old, the family’s finances began to deteriorate. Daniel needed to see a therapist for post-traumatic stress disorder (PSD) and depression as a result of the death. He was also expelled from school in 8th grade for behaving out at school. Daniel started working at a grocery shop after he graduated from high school to help support his family.

Rapper’s Career

Daniel started rapping at the age of 16. One of Daniel’s first big breaks came when the CEO of an independent music label strolled into his Brooklyn bodega. Rogers, known as “Righteous P,” was the CEO of Hikari-Ultra, a record company. Peter pushed Daniel to start releasing original music.

In 2014, he released his debut single, aptly titled “69.” That year, he’d put out a slew of other songs. Daniel, now known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, published a series of albums and videos over the next three years that gained him some traction in the underground rap community.

Success

In 2018, Tekashi69 debuted with the mixtape Day69, which served as his debut album. His first single, “Gummo,” was certified Gold on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbed to the top of the U.S. Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Also, 6IX9INE’s track “Kooda” has been certified Gold and climbed to the top of the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Rapper Fetty Wap and A Boogie wit da Hoodie collaborated on his track “Keke,” which peaked at number 20 in the US, R&B/hip-hop at number 22, and the Billboard Hot 100 at number 43.

Newly-Reported Record Deals

Social media has been used by 6IX9INE to boast about several record and management deals. He claimed (in a since-deleted Instagram post) to have signed a $7.5 million record deal in January of last year. As at the time of this writing (a month after signing the $15 million management contract), he has not been paid. He claimed to have signed a $4.9 million endorsement deal with a headphone company around a month later. Several people in the music industry told us that none of these deals are even close to being legitimate.

Deal worth $10 million

Tekashi’s record deal with 10K Projects was confirmed in October of this year. Both English and Spanish albums will be part of the contract that is said to be valued at least $10 million.

Deal with GlobalStreamNow

It was reported in July 2020 by Tekashii that he has agreed to a $5 million agreement with the live streaming firm GlobalStream Now. On September 5, 2020, a single virtual performance will be held as part of the agreement.

Legal issues

Tekashi69 has a history of being arrested. His guilty plea for felony child pornography was made in 2015, and he was sentenced to two years in prison. As long as he didn’t post any sexually explicit photographs online and got his GED, he didn’t have to register as a sex offender during his three-year probationary period. He failed the GED exam at the end of the day. He was detained in Houston’s Galleria mall in July of last year on suspicion of choking someone he had previously been accused of assaulting.

A year later, he was arrested on allegations of firearms, drugs, and racketeering. He agreed to testify against a group of Nine Trey Bloods gang members to avoid a possible 47-year prison sentence. In September 2019, he testified for many days. According to his testimony, the Nine Trey Bloods Gang allowed him to pretend to be a member as long as he contributed financially to the organization. According to his testimony, he began earning an average of $60,000 per month from YouTube royalties and live performance fees after the debut of the song “Gummo.”

He pleaded guilty to federal charges in December 2019 as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Tekashi’s sentence was reduced to 13 months as a result of his cooperation with the court. The defendants against whom he testified face the possibility of life in prison.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in prison, he requested early release on March 22, 2020. On April 2, the administration did not oppose his release. In August 2020, he was supposed to be released from prison.

Release

Tekashi’s latest single, “Gooba,” was released on May 8 along with a music video. The record for the most popular hip-hop YouTube video premiere in a single day was rapidly broken. In just 24 hours, the video had attracted 40 million views. “Killshot” by Eminem established a record of 38 million downloads in a single day for a hip-hop song in 2018.

A week after its release, “Gooba” has amassed more than 150,000,000 views.

May 8 was the day that Tekashi69 hosted an Instagram live on the social media platform. The Instagram live record was smashed by more than 1.7 million individuals, with more than 2 million people tuning in at the same time.

Tekashi said that he made $2 million with “Gooba” in less than a week from YouTube ad money, Spotify royalties, and other sources of income. A portion of the revenues will be donated to charity, as well, according to his announcement.

Tekashi 69 Net Worth

Tekashi69 net worth of $500 thousand as of this writing. As a rapper and as a person, Tekashi is one of the most divisive figures in hip-hop today. The charges against him were dropped after he pleaded guilty to criminal child molestation. He was detained in 2018 on charges of racketeering, guns, drugs, and murder conspiracy. Tekashi was given a two-year sentence reduction in exchange for his cooperation in the prosecution of his former gang members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was released early and placed under house arrest.

