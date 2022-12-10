Tekken 8 Trailer: When Will Tekken 8 Be Available On Gaming Platforms?

As one of the most popular genres of video games, it’s no wonder that Tekken fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment in the series after the incredible success of Tekken 7. Let’s dig deep into Tekken 8 Trailer.
Tekken 8, one of the most anticipated fighting games, was announced to the delight of Tekken fans at September’s Sony State of Play when a trailer debuting gameplay in the new game engine was also shown. Now that we know the game is real, here is all we know about Tekken 8 so far, including when it will be released, what it will be like to play, the story, and more.
What Is Tekken 8
The next game in the Tekken series is called Tekken 8 (8 lit. Iron Fist 8?). Bandai Namco Entertainment made and distributed this fighting game. The PlayStation State of Play revealed the news on September 13, 2022.
The story of Tekken 8 revolves around Jun Kazama, who is the protagonist’s son and is set six months after the events of Tekken 7. According to series creator Katsuhiro Harada, “This new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.” The game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.
Source: Insider Gaming
The PlayStation State of Play was the venue for the initial announcement of Tekken 8, and it served to highlight the game’s excellence. A sequence from the game’s story mode, rather than a cutscene created just for the trailer, is featured in the video. Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama engage in combat, with Jin activating a portion of his demon form’s power without entirely transforming.
The return of Jun Kazama, Jack-8, Lars Alexandersson, King II, Marshall Law, and Paul Phoenix was confirmed in a second Tekken 8 video shown at The Game Awards on December 8, 2022. Bandai Namco Entertainment summarised the trailer, writing, “This latest saga begins where the previous title left off, with a world mired deep in the devastating war between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.
After suffering what seems to be a defeat from Kazuya, Jin faces his own fate. His mother, Jun Kazama, appears after her absence from the Tekken franchise to try to turn the tide in this blood feud.” Let’s dig deep into Tekken 8 Trailer.
Tekken 8 Trailer
Sony’s announcement of Tekken 8 during a State of Play broadcast in September 2022 came as a pleasant and unexpected surprise, given the length of time that had elapsed since the release of the previous installment in the series.
I wouldn’t call it a teaser trailer, not even a mini trailer! Two minutes of in-engine footage are included, which may not be uncut gameplay but is still plenty to get our juices flowing.
In December 2022, we were treated to another impressive trailer for the game at The Game Awards, which showcased a large number of returning characters in addition to a few new ones.
When Will Tekken 8 Be Available?
That awesome trailer up there ends on a downer, though; instead of giving a release date, even an extremely far-off one, it merely states, “Stay Tuned” for additional details.
Those that are hopeful about video game release dates are, to be frank, probably not very old. This suggests that the earliest release of Tekken 8 is possible towards the very end of 2023 and that 2024 is also a very plausible (and likely) alternative.
That indicates we have a long way to go before the game is released, but you never know; maybe something will be announced unexpectedly that will change that.
Platforms For Tekken 8
Though Sony was the one to reveal Tekken 8, it won’t be PS5-exclusive. Instead, Tekken 8 will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
For anyone hoping to pick up a graphically spectacular fighting game at some point in the future, the fact that the game won’t be coming to PS4 or Xbox One and will be too strong for the Nintendo Switch is good news.
In-depth Analysis Of Tekken 8’s Plot And Mechanics
The plot of Tekken can be difficult to follow (as is frequently the case in fighting games), but the one and only trailer for Tekken 8 provides us with some good indications of where things are headed.
There’s a huge brawl between Jin Kazama (the protagonist of the series) and Kazuya Mishima (his father), who doesn’t look very young.
The Devil Gene they share is likely to play a central role once again, with Jin trying to harness the power of the Gene for good despite its inherent instability. Naturally, there will be more people to meet and talk to, so the story will be enjoyable and engaging.
Next, a trailer for Jun Kazama, Jin’s mother and a non-playable character in Tekken games since Tekken 2, made its premiere. That’s shocking news for people who follow the series.
