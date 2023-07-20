Temecula Valley School Board Fined $1.5m by Gov. Newsom for Rejecting New Curriculum

In a tense and ongoing battle over a social studies curriculum involving gay rights activist Harvey Milk, California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will impose a fine on the Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD).
The district’s board recently voted against adopting the state-endorsed curriculum, leading to a $1.5 million penalty for what the governor calls a “willful violation of the law.”
The contentious 3-2 vote by the TVUSD board rejected the new curriculum primarily due to the mention of Harvey Milk, a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community known for being the first openly gay man elected to office in California.
Some board members and parents have voiced concerns over unproven allegations that Milk had a relationship with a teenager when he was in his 30s.
Governor Newsom is taking a firm stance in support of the new curriculum and plans to provide the new textbooks to TVUSD students ahead of the new school year, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million. The governor emphasizes that the textbooks have been reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district.
The TVUSD board’s repeated decisions have sparked protests from many Temecula parents, who are frustrated with the board’s disregard for public opinion.
According to data from the Governor’s office, 98.8% of TVUSD parents voted in favor of adopting the new curriculum. Demonstrators are also highlighting the outdated textbooks that fail to provide an accurate representation of the state’s history, potentially hindering students’ education.
The governor’s involvement in preventing book banning extends beyond California and into Republican-controlled states like Texas and Florida. LGBTQ+ material in school curriculums has become a highly divisive issue across the United States, leading to clashes between activists and protestors in various regions.
The dispute in Temecula has garnered nationwide attention, with both sides passionately voicing their views during emotionally charged meetings. Governor Newsom’s imposition of the fine aims to uphold the state-endorsed curriculum and ensure that students receive a comprehensive and inclusive education.
As the debate continues, California remains at the forefront of efforts to promote LGBTQ+ rights and diversity in educational materials, setting an example for other states grappling with similar issues.
