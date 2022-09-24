Temple Grad Everett Beauregard Was Killed Near Drexel

The Philadelphia police department has released security footage depicting the moments before a recent graduate of Temple University, age 23, was shot and killed in the Drexel University neighborhood.

After attending a party with friends at a South Philadelphia club, Everett Beauregard reportedly got off a train at 34th and Market streets, a short distance from his home, at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

At that time, he ran into a criminal.

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton. https://t.co/sSkz0uxcvp — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 24, 2022

“The senseless act of violence that claimed Mr. Beauregard’s life was tragic for many reasons. Contrary to our original assumptions, this was not an attempt at robbery “During a press conference on Friday, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith made the following remarks.

As the footage begins, the gunman can be seen making his way down the 400 block of North 35th Street in Powelton.

Captain Smith said the suspect “quickly turns around and immediately begins firing at Mr. Beauregard as his back is turned towards him” as Beauregard walks past.

Smith said the 23-year-old was hit once in the back of the neck, which severed his spinal cord.

Eventually, Beauregard gives out and crumples to the ground. According to Smith, the perpetrator takes off in the direction of the victim but turns around and fires another shot at the latter.

Last seen heading north on 35th Street toward Spring Garden Street, the gunman has fled the scene.

The guy, described by police as armed and dangerous, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and a light-colored face mask.

Smith added that surveillance footage showed the suspect hanging out in the neighborhood before the incident at 11:21 p.m.

For anybody who may have information, police can be reached at (215) 686-3334 or 3335.

Upon their arrival, cops from Drexel allegedly discovered Beauregard unconscious on the street.

It wasn’t long after the police arrived that Beauregard was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

“Mr. Beauregard and the perpetrator did not get into a dispute over this. There was complete silence between them before the perpetrator turned and shot Mr. Beauregard in the back “As the captain put it.

In the wake of the horrific shooting, anxiety has spread across the student body.

Sophia Momah, a senior at Drexel, said, “I feel like we’ve always kind of understood that here it’s dangerous, but this is like a wakeup call I think.”

A statement from the victim’s family was posted on Thursday afternoon, saying in part: “We, the family of Everett Beauregard, are very touched by the outpouring of support following our son’s untimely death by gunfire.

Everett was the type of person to help out anyone in need of his care, affection, or sense of humor.”

Family members have stated that Beauregard was pleased with his leadership role in helping the Democratic Party in the upcoming 2020 presidential race and that he was finalizing arrangements to complete his MBA in the winter. They said he was employed by Wells Fargo.

Here is the official statement from Temple University:

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding Everett’s death are heightened by the fact that he had just became Temple Made in June. The fact that we won’t get to see him soar with the rest of the Owls, who also have a bright future ahead of them, is deeply upsetting. During this time of great sorrow, our thoughts are with Everett’s loved ones and the whole Temple family.”

Beauregard had worked for Brendan Boyle, a member of Congress, as an intern.

“It breaks my heart that another member of my team has been affected by this senseless gun violence epidemic. During the 2018 election season, Everett was a part of my campaign staff. Our 2012 election success was in large part due to his efforts “In a statement, Boyle added. “He was an up-and-coming star because he was a charming, popular, and driven young guy. During this trying time, we join his family and friends in their mourning for his loss.”

A stray gunshot penetrated a first-floor apartment, eventually becoming embedded in the wall of the bathroom. As far as we know, nobody in the flat was hurt.

There is a $20,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this murder case offered by the city of Philadelphia.