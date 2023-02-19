Temple University Cop Fatally Shot Near Philadelphia Campus

On Saturday night in north Philadelphia, a Temple University police officer was tragically shot in the head while attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect, according to officials.

The institution reported that he was later declared deceased at Temple University Hospital.

There has been no arrest since the suspect escaped.

In a statement, Temple President Jason Wingard expressed his “heartbreak.”

“This catastrophe can just not be explained in words,” he remarked.

According to Jennifer Griffin, the university’s vice president for public safety, the officer’s death was the first in the line of duty for a Temple University officer. His identity has not yet been released out of respect for his family.

Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, expressed his sorrow for the officer’s passing.

“Lori and I are heartbroken for the family of the valiantly serving his community while on duty police officer at Temple University who was killed tonight. We are praying for his family, the Temple Police, and the whole community of @TempleUniv. May God bless his memories, “Saturday, Shapiro tweeted.

After expressing his “heartbreak and fury” over the killing, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney promised that “The City would continue to work with Temple Police to help them throughout this difficult time.”

Shortly after 7 o’clock on Saturday, Temple University sent out a warning that a shooting had been reported in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue.

“Take care. Don’t go there. The police are reacting, “the university tweeted.

