Tennessee 2-year-old Accidentally Shoots Brother

On Saturday, a two-year-old toddler in Tennessee accidentally shot his older brother in their house in Chattanooga, according to the local authorities.
At home located in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue, the Chattanooga Police Department reports that an infant is suspected of shooting his older brother, who is 13 years old.
WVTC reported that when police arrived at the residence, they found a teenage male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
After that, the little boy, now 13, was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention for his wounds.
The young youngster, who was only two years old at the time, was alleged to have discovered a gun in the house and inadvertently fired it, striking his older brother.
There has been no conclusion drawn from the investigation yet. At this point, no charges have been brought against the suspect.
