6 killed Including 3 Children in Tennessee Murder-suicide Near Georgia Border

Daily news / By /

Six people are dead after a murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee, on Thursday night, says News Channel 9.

Three of the people who died were kids. Seven people were shot, and one of them is still in the hospital.

The shooting happened at a house on Pine Street in the town of Sequatchie, which is about 15 miles from the Georgia line in the northwest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that when police came to the house, it was already on fire. The sheriff said that he doesn’t know how many people were shot. At least two people died from breathing in smoke.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Sheriff Bo Burnett said that the shooter was Gary Don Barnett and that among the people who were killed were the shooter’s ex-wife Regina Barnett, two of their grandkids, and another child. Brittany Perez, who is the daughter of Regina Barnett, was also a victim.

No information has been given about how old the kids are.

Three shots were fired at the person who lived.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top