Tennessee reveals new K12 funding plan to legislators

In a groundbreaking new rewriting of how the state pays its multibillion-dollar K-12 education system, Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said it gives more money per pupil while also providing vital services.

If the plan is adopted, Tennessee will join almost 40 other states in implementing a funding structure that allocates a fixed amount of money to each kid in the state.

The state’s financing matrix, which has been in place for decades, currently consists of approximately 45 different components that assist decide the amount of money that school districts receive.

The districts serve roughly 1 million children in the state of Tennessee. Months have passed without mention of the numerous meetings and town halls that have been held across the state to get feedback from educators and parents.

And during the unveiling of his budget, the governor pledged an additional $750 million per year to support the new formula, which will begin in 2023-2024. The money would be made available for other one-time educational purposes in the future fiscal year before being used for ongoing education.

But while many educators in Tennessee have criticized the present system for being overly complicated and out of date, there has also been concern about replacing it with another system that may introduce its own set of problems.

The proposal faces additional obstacles during an election year when lawmakers are especially cautious about voting on issues that could be controversial in their home districts and are eager to avoid delaying the completion of legislative work to get out on the campaign trail as soon as possible.

School districts would get a base dollar amount of $6,860 per student, with the opportunity to enhance that amount depending on the student’s location and needs, as determined by a matrix known as “specific educational needs,” according to the legislation submitted Thursday.

Schools with children who have dyslexia or a disability, for example, would receive additional financing, as would pupils who live in small towns or areas where poverty is concentrated, according to an algorithm specified in the legislation, among other things.

According to reports, schools might collect as much as $15,600 per kid, according to Schwinn, depending on how many “special learning requirements” a student fits.

During the next several days, school administrators and legislators are expected to receive a breakdown of the new funding numbers, allowing them to understand better how the proposed plan would affect them and their constituents.

Schools will have the option to receive additional state funds through “student-generated outcome” incentives, which would reward kids who achieve high reading scores or who demonstrate that they are well-prepared for college and careers in the future.

A total of $100 million would be set aside for such incentives under the plan. Stipends would also be offered to schools that are experiencing rapid growth.

Schwinn stated that an additional $125 million would be included in the future budget to increase teacher compensation. Furthermore, under the proposed methodology, the minimum wage, which was $35,000 in January 2019, would rise to $46,000 by 2026, from its current level of $35,000 today.

School districts that receive poor ratings may be forced to defend themselves before the General Assembly and be subjected to legislative corrective action. They may also be required to appoint an inspector general to oversee the school’s programming and expenditures if they receive poor ratings.

During a press conference, Senate Speaker Randy McNally expressed concern about the potential penalties for schools that “continue to underachieve,” He stated that he expected the Legislature to make some “adjustments.”

According to Lee and Schwinn, the goal is for the Republican-dominated General Assembly to revise the state’s funding system by the end of the parliamentary session.

If the proposal is approved, execution will start in the 2023-2024 academic year. However, many members of Congress have not yet had the opportunity to review the revised proposal, and it is uncertain how many will be prepared to take on the mammoth task before the session ends.

“Does anyone have a burning desire to see it through? The Senate Education Committee’s interim chair, Sen. Jon Lundberg, told reporters, “There is a strong resolve to get it right.”

The scrutiny of Tennessee’s education system has reached an all-time high, as legislators and parents have demanded greater monitoring of the concepts and conversations taught in the state’s educational institutions.

Meanwhile, there has been a drive to expand the number of charter schools across the entire state.

Tennessee’s highest court was again hearing arguments about the legitimacy of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher bill, which he signed into law in 2019.

The arguments were heard just hours before Lee’s administration said it would abandon the school funding scheme. That proposal, which applies only to Nashville and Shelby County in Memphis, is challenged in court.