Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch Of Highway 1 In California 4 In Critical Condition: After a Tesla, they were riding 250 feet down a Californian cliff known as the Devil’s Slide, four people, including two children, are in critical condition.
A fire official informed local drivers on Monday that there might be delays in the region after a car fell off a cliff by sharing a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz unit’s Twitter account.
In the video from the site, he stated, “At this moment, we’ve got four serious patients,” adding that a Tesla “went over the cliff about 250 feet down.”
He continued that there were two juveniles in the car.
Later, the organization tweeted that one of the patients had been rescued and “taken to the top of the cliff by firefighters” after sharing videos of aircraft hovering above the sea.
The San Mateo County Fire Department did not immediately answer a request for comment from PEOPLE.
According to an ABC 7 photojournalist who was present, the four occupants of the Tesla had been inside the vehicle for more than an hour.
The kids in the car were 4 and 9 years old, an official at the scene told KRON4 in San Francisco.
Along with the adults, their identities have not been made public.
According to Mark Andrews, a California Highway Patrol officer, all four were transferred to neighboring hospitals, as The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
What prompted their car to drive down the cliff is unknown.
CHP was unable to give information on the event when contacted by PEOPLE quickly.
Highway 1, The Devil’s Slide, is situated near Pacifica along the renowned coastal highway. The path, which nearly entirely follows California’s Pacific coast, draws travelers from all over the world.
But over the previous fifty years, the cliff has seen several fatalities. A tunnel was constructed to avoid the most hazardous stretch of the road to make the region safer, but since then, at least nine people have perished there, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
