Tesla Spontaneously Catches Fire On A Road In Sacramento

CA’s STATE CAPITOL, SACRAMENTO – According to reports from the authorities, a Tesla that was being driven on a motorway near Sacramento early on Saturday morning caught fire on its own.
The Tesla S Model was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 around 4 p.m. when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. The driver was not going over the posted speed limit.
The fire was put out with the help of approximately 6000 liters of water, according to the authorities, who also claimed that no injuries had been reported. The fire was put out with the assistance of two fire engines, a water tender, a ladder truck, and some other vehicles.
