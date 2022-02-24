Texas governor orders companies to find reports of transgender children getting gender-confirming care.

According to Governor Greg Abbott (R), state authorities in Texas have been ordered to investigate claims of transgender children undergoing gender-affirming treatment as child abuse, according to Governor Greg Abbott (R).

In Texas, “all licensed experts who have direct contact with the child who may be subordinate to such abusive behavior, involving doctors, nurses, and teachers, are required to report such child sexual abuse and failed to disclose such child abuse is punishable by law,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The letter, which The Dallas Morning News obtained, was written by Abbott to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a copy of this letter was distributed to several Texas organizations, such as the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Medical Board, and the Texas Education Agency.

According to the publication, it is now unclear what instant effect Abbott’s instructions will have on transgender children, teachers, physicians, and parents in the short future.

Transgender health treatment, particularly hormonal treatment, adolescence blockers, and sexual reassignment operations, are considered abuse by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), who previously stated that such care is unlawful.

If transgender children do not receive gender-affirming health care, medical professionals, members of the LGBT society, and transgender supporters have all stated that they are at more risk of negative mental health repercussions, including suicide than other children.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Kate Murphy, senior policy associate for child protection at Texans Care for Children, said that “if loving parents are following suggested medical care that they assume is in the best financial interest of their child, it’s difficult to fathom why Texas would lawfully reach the conclusion that is child abuse.”

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to examine any reports of minors being subjected to “abusive” gender-transitioning practices.

The statement came just a few days after the local prosecutor declared that the processes violated state law and constituted child abuse.

“To protect Texas children from abuse, the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and other state agencies must respect the rule,” Abbott wrote in a letter to DFPS on Tuesday.

Professionals who hold a valid license will be required to report “kids who may be victims of such abuse,” as stated in the guideline.

According to the governor, such operations include “reassignment surgeries that can result in sterilization, mastectomies, removal of otherwise healthy body parts, and delivery of puberty-blocking medicines or supraphysiologic levels of testosterone or estrogen.”

According to Abbott’s letter, all experienced professionals in the state who have direct contact with minors, such as doctors and teachers, might face criminal penalties if they fail to disclose the treatments.

The general public may also be susceptible to sanctions if they neglect to report suspicious activity.

As a result, the governor asked the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and other state agencies to examine the parents of transgender children and licensed institutions where children undergo gender-transitioning treatments.

After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed a written opinion stating that the methods are deemed child abuse within state law, the directive was issued just a few days later.

He referred to gender-transitioning operations as “monstrous and terrible,” claiming that they lead infants to “clear harm.”

In Paxton’s words, “there is no dispute that these methods constitute ‘abuse’ under Texas law and that they must be stopped.” “I’ll do everything in my power to safeguard young Texans from those who would take advantage of them and hurt them.”

However, according to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ non-profit group, access to female medical care is beneficial in resolving mental health difficulties among young people.

It quoted research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health that revealed hormone therapy is “significantly associated with lower rates of depression, suicidal ideation, and attempted suicides among transgender and nonbinary adolescents.”

Amit Paley, CEO and executive chairman expressed his displeasure with Abbot’s directive.

The statement claimed that “Texas parents who support their trans children should be celebrated, not prosecuted.” According to the report, “the government should not intervene in personal decisions that force doctors and families to behave in contravention of the medical society’s levels of care for transgender young folks.”

“The only outcome of his action would be needless harm to trans individuals and parents of trans youngsters,” said the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, which also expressed displeasure with the governor’s decision.

According to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, “Healthcare is just that—care, and to imply that trans youngsters should be taken from their families sends a terrible and frightening message to kids and parents not only in Texas but throughout the country.”