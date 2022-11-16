Texas Guy Dies After Dancing Atop 18-wheeler

When the 18-wheeler he was dancing on top of went under a bridge in Houston, Texas, he was thrown to his death.

The 25-year-old male was reportedly dancing atop the truck along the US-59 Eastex Freeway in Houston around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, unknown to the driver, according to authorities.

The individual apparently climbed or jumped into the trailer and started recording himself while dancing, according to the police.

Grizzy’s Hood News released a video online showing the guy dancing while ducking beneath an overpass.

The unnamed individual, who had fallen from the vehicle into oncoming traffic, was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Houston Public Media, the individual suffered several blunt impact injuries that ultimately led to his death.

According to the Houston police, the truck driver was tested for impairment after the crash and determined to be completely sober.

In addition, the motorist was questioned by law enforcement and afterwards released without being charged with any wrongdoing.

Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, stated, “We haven’t seen a case like this in quite some time.”