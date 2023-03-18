Texas Kid Gets 45 Years for Uber Eats Murder

Two years after killing a mother who was delivering food to an apartment for Uber Eats, a Texas teen took a plea deal from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office this week.
FOX 4 Dallas said that Zakariya Marshall, who was only 17, was given 45 years in prison for killing Ryan Munsie Graham. He and another teen tried to rob her in Haltom City and stabbed her to death.
The other juvenile suspect, who was not named, was given a seven-year sentence for aggravated robbery in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department last year.
Marshall’s Murder Charge Was Changed From Capital Murder to Murder
Marshall’s murder charge was changed from capital murder to murder as part of his plea deal.
“I think about her a lot,” Marshall told Graham’s family as a way to say sorry. “I feel bad that she had to deal with my anger over things that had nothing to do with her. I’m not the same person I was two years ago, but I still don’t forgive myself.”
Marshall will be eligible for parole in 22 years, and he told the court that he has “plans” for his future.
Graham’s stepmother, Donna Munsie, said she would pray for him, but her mother, Suzanne Munsie, told him in the courtroom through a video call, “Do you really think you’ll be able to go on after what you did to Ryan and how you took her life? Do you think you’ll be able to live out your big plans? Do you think you’ll be able to caress someone’s face with the same fists you used to hit my daughter in the face and stomach? Do you plan to play soccer with your child someday with the same feet you used to kick my daughter in the head and stomach? You chose to do those things, and now you have to deal with the results… You chose to try to steal a car by going outside. When she was out, you chose to use a knife to stab her in the neck. Who would do that?”
She added, “I’m glad they gave you 45 years.”
Donna said that the night Graham was killed was the worst of her life. “She was trying to give her family a better life.”
Graham had three children who were 11, 10, and 5 years old when she was killed. She worked four jobs to support them, including Uber Eats.
“How do you tell those kids that their mommy isn’t coming home? Ryan will never get to see these three kids get older,” FOX 4 reported.
She also said that he should spend the rest of his life in jail.
FOX 29 in San Antonio says that a 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with killing an Uber driver.
Robert Carbonell Diaz was working as an Uber driver when he was shot and killed by Dominique Dashon Croom. Croom was charged with murder. Croom was the last person on the list.
On a $200,000 bond, he is being held at the Bexar County Jail.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: