Texas Man Ambushed and Shot During Online Meetup

According to local media reports, a guy in Texas was sh*t and k!lled when he met a woman he met online in the early morning hours. SBG San Antonio cites police as saying the incident happened on May 31 around dawn at a parking lot close to a Dollar Tree and a Planet Fitness facility.
The unnamed man reportedly met the woman at the parking lot before being att@cked by three individuals in a Jeep. According to KENS5, the man was shot many times after a group of three got into an argument with him.
According to KSAT, he was shot in the groin and the back. After the group escaped in his car, the man walked to Planet Fitness for help, as reported by the police. According to KSAT, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
“We can confirm a sh*oting occurred with one victim, the victim was transported to the hospital, unknown condition,” a spokesman for the San Antonio Police told McClatchy News in an email.
The spokeswoman Said, police are currently waiting for basic information about the sh*oting. A spokeswoman for Planet Fitness said no comment when reached by McClatchy News.
