Texas Special Education Teacher Admits Sexually Abusing Student In The Classroom Closet

A Texas teacher has confessed to sexually abusing a 15-year-old student while working as a teacher. Emily Marie Anderson, 35, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with second-degree sexual assault on a child. In December 2021, she was arrested again and charged with a felony improper relationship between an educator and a pupil.
Police began investigating Anderson after hearing from the victim’s mother, who discovered sexually graphic communications on her son’s phone, according to KSAT-TV. The texts were tracked back to Anderson, who was a special education teacher at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas at the time.
Anderson revealed to authorities that she had intercourse with the victim in a biology classroom closet, according to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. At the moment, he was 15 years old.
On Monday, Anderson pled guilty to the counts. According to PEOPLE, she will be expected to spend 60 days in jail during her 10-year probation period. She will also be fined $2,000 and required to perform 500 hours of community service. Anderson agreed to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. In addition, the judge issued a protective order barring her from contacting the victim.
The victim’s mother addressed Anderson during Monday’s court hearing, saying that her son now suffers from melancholy and anxiety.
“I believed you,” the mother told the Herald-Zeitung. “You were aware of what we were going through, and you were aware that he was falling behind in school.”
“When I saw those messages — when I went through that phone, my [instinct] was to go and get you out of there and deal with you myself,” she went on.
Anderson did not speak in front of the court during her punishment. Her attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment right away.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 to speak with a licensed crisis counselor.
