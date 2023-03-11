Texas Stalker Kills Podcast Host And Her Husband In Washington State

Police say that a truck driver from Texas who had been following the woman and killing her and her husband early Friday morning.
Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe told reporters that the killings were “the worst thing that could have happened in a stalking case.”
“This is the worst fear of every victim, every detective, and every police chief,” he said.
The shooter, a 38-year-old man named Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, is thought to have broken into the couple’s home in Redmond, about 15 miles northeast of Seattle, around 2 a.m., through a window. The woman’s mother got out of the house and went next door to call the police.
Redmond police spokeswoman Jill Green said that when officers arrived, the woman’s 35-year-old husband had been shot in the chest.
The Gunman Shot Himself
Even though the police gave the man CPR, he died from his injury. The woman, who was 33, and the person who shot her were both found dead in the house. Green said that the gunman shot himself and killed himself.
No one knows who the victims are.
Lowe said that the woman and the suspect met in a group for Farsi speakers on a social networking app.
“It sounds like he met her through a podcast she was doing, and they became friends and talked,” Green said. “But then he just started sending a lot of messages, so much so that she decided to stop talking to him.”
Lowe said that the woman called the Redmond Police Department for the first time in December and called again in January because the suspect’s actions had “intensified.”
Lowe said that at one point, the man made more than 100 “contacts” with her in a single day. He showed up in person and sent gifts and other things through the mail, Lowe said.
He said that the people who were hurt put up security cameras and did “everything they could” to keep themselves safe.
Khodakaramrezaei Was Told To Give Up His Weapons
Lowe said that he learned about the case this week.
King County District Court records show that Khodakaramrezaei was charged with one count of misdemeanor stalking and two counts of telephone harassment on March 2, the same day that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
The records show that on March 3, a judge gave Khodakaramrezaei a temporary protection order and set a hearing for a full order.
Khodakaramrezaei was told to give up his weapons, but he wasn’t there for the hearing. Green said that because the gunman lived in Texas, officers were unable to give him the order “because we couldn’t find him.”
Before the shooting, the police do not know how long he had been in Washington.
Green said, “It’s just too bad that the stalking ended in such a sad way.”
