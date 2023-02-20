Texas Street Race Results In Chaos As Spectators Set On Fire

An out-of-control street race in Austin, Texas, resulted in the injury of one police officer and the burning of numerous spectators.
According to the Austin Police Department, there were numerous 911 calls made around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a group of people and cars blocking an intersection, setting off fireworks, and engaging in street racing in the downtown area.
After the unruly crowd started hurling fireworks, bottles, rocks, and lasers at the arriving police officers, several police vehicles were damaged.
According to the department, “one officer sustained a non-life threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released.”
Police are still looking into the incident after apprehending two people for resisting arrest.
“APD is dedicated to putting a stop to this behaviour. Enforcement and arrests will result from breaking the law in this way. The safety of our community is APD’s top priority, the department declared on Twitter.
A pickup truck was seen driving through fire and performing donuts at an intersection in a video of the lawless street race, also known as a takeover.
A small explosion caused fire to erupt towards a crowd of people who were briefly engulfed in flames as the truck drove over the flames on the ground.
People Were Running For Safety After Catching Fire
In the video, there are several instances of people catching fire as they run for safety while removing their clothes, while others try to pat them down while still laughing and cheering.
Their health status is unknown.
Another video that was shared on Twitter showed a large crowd pushing back a police cruiser by slamming on the hood, oblivious to the emergency vehicle’s flashing lights and sirens.
Unknown perpetrator threw a firework that detonated on the cop car’s hood as the car retracted away from the disorderly crowd.
The crowd started to scatter, but the chaos continued until almost two in the morning.
Local councilwoman Alison Alter expressed her displeasure about the occurrence and claimed that when she tried to phone 911 to report the takeover, she was placed on wait for 28 minutes, according to Austin American-Statesman.
According to a Fox News article from October, Austin has struggled with a lack of 911 operators, resulting in average call hold times of 2.5 minutes.
The Austin Police Association blamed Austin legislators who “failed to make the appropriate judgements & continue to defund, degrade, & demoralise public safety” on social media.
Other Texas senators started advocating for a solution to stop these perilous takeovers after seeing the mayhem on social media.
God bless our valiant blue-clad personnel! Particularly those employed in places like Austin where they are attacked, mistreated, and undervalued, stated State Representative Jeff Leach on Twitter.
Read More Latest News:
- Five People Were Shot On The New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Route
- Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Temple University Police Officer