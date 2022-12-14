Texas Tornadoes And Storms Leave 7 People Injured; Blizzard Warnings Are In Effect In 6 States As A Powerful Winter Storm Hits The United States: A powerful winter storm that raged over the West dumped up to four feet of snow in some areas of Nevada and Idaho, sparked blizzard warnings in six other states, and sparked tornadoes that injured a number of people in the South.
On Tuesday, hazardous weather watches and warnings were in effect for more than 25 million Americans. The storm could continue to move across the country over the weekend, when the northeast could be pummelling by more than a foot of snow, according to forecasters.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation stated that the storm was “we are not kidding” sort of bad and that many of the state’s roads will be shut down. “ICE STORM and BLIZZARD WARNINGS have been issued. Travel will be impacted by rain, freezing rain, heavy snow, and strong gusts.”
Some southern villages were left in ruins by the severe storm system. As tornadoes and storms tore through the South, primarily in Texas and Louisiana, there were several reports of injuries.
Contents
- 1 Stormy Weather Is Expected In Six States
- 2 Texas Tornadoes And Storms Cause 7 Injuries
- 3 Following The Tornado, Louisiana Had 1 Injured And 2 Missings
- 4 Homes In Oklahoma Are Harmed By The Tornado
- 5 Certain Areas Of Iowa, Minnesota, And South Dakota Might See An Ice Storm
- 6 The East Coast Won’t Escape
- 7 Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, And Mississippi Are In The Path Of Tornadoes
- 8 After “Unprecedented” Storms, Anchorage Schools Will Reopen
Stormy Weather Is Expected In Six States
According to the National Weather Service, blizzard conditions, which include snow and winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less, were present in some areas of Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas. Several other states were also under winter storm and ice storm warnings.
Sections of Interstate 80 and Interstate 76 were closed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. People were encouraged to stay off the roadways by the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to Justin McCallum, manager of the Flying J truck stop in Ogallala, Nebraska, “pretty much nobody is traveling right now.”
The state transportation department’s webcams, according to the Boulder office of the National Weather Service in Colorado, showed “deteriorating conditions over the plains” on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather, the northern and western regions of the state saw the most snow over the past 24 hours, with 10 inches falling in Stoner and more than 8 inches in Steamboat Springs.
The majority of the routes in northeast Colorado were reported to be closed by the meteorological service, and the storm was expected to rage into Wednesday. Heavy snowfall and wind gusts that might approach 60 mph were forecast to make the situation worse.
According to AccuWeather, freezing rain has also been a problem in several areas of Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Because of the icy roads and the possibility of power outages brought on by strong winds and ice building up on power lines, residents of these states have been advised to forgo needless travel.
AccuWeather reported that communities in South Dakota also experienced snowfall on Tuesday, with some areas receiving up to 18 inches of snow.
Texas Tornadoes And Storms Cause 7 Injuries
As a line of storms tore across the Dallas region, tornado sirens wailed over much of North Texas, and social media images showed considerable devastation. Five tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on Tuesday by the weather service office in Fort Worth, with up to 12 possibly occurring.
One was in Wise County, one in Lamar County, and three of the tornadoes made landfall in Tarrant County, Texas, west of Paris, Texas.
The Fort Worth office tweeted that the line was still moving east and was causing sporadic tornadoes, destructive winds, and hail up to the size of a quarter.
At least five individuals were hurt in Grapevine, 20 miles northwest of Dallas, and three businesses—Sam’s Club, a Walmart, and the Grapevine Mills Mall—were forced to close as a result of the damage. According to a Facebook post by the police, a number of other nearby businesses also suffered damage.
Dallas emergency management officials issued a warning that hail was likely and that wind gusts might reach 70 mph. An “in place” program was briefly triggered at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Airport officials tweeted early on Tuesday, “We ask that you move away from windows & exteriors.” “If you are in an airport, take cover in enclosed areas. If possible, postpone your trip to the airport until the tornado warning is lifted.”
The National Weather Service eventually cancelled the advisory, but the airport advised people to “monitor the weather in your location before travelling to the airport and check with your airline for the most recent information on your flight status.”
Around 70 miles northwest of Dallas near Decatur, Texas, at least two injuries were recorded. The county’s emergency management office reported that one person was harmed when the wind flipped their car, while another was hurt by flying debris in another car. While one individual was treated on-site, the other was brought to the hospital.
According to CNN, the extreme weather that struck Wise County east of Paradise and south of Decatur also caused significant damage to many houses and businesses.
Following The Tornado, Louisiana Had 1 Injured And 2 Missings
One person was hurt and two others were missing as a tornado ripped through Caddo Parish in Louisiana on Tuesday night, about 10 miles northwest of Shreveport. After the storm damaged a number of structures and other infrastructure, local officials have been looking for the two missing people among the debris.
Homes In Oklahoma Are Harmed By The Tornado
In south central Oklahoma, at least one tornado made landfall on Tuesday. The McClain County town of Wayne, located 40 miles south of Oklahoma City, did not immediately disclose any fatalities or injuries. According to the town’s website, storm sirens are tested every Friday when the weather is sunny in Wayne, where County Sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Murrell reported extensive damage.
He added that there were downed power lines around the area and that there were “several family structures with considerable damage.”
After a tornado hit Wayne, Oklahoma, early on Tuesday, a structure was damaged. A powerful storm that is sweeping the nation is expected to cause blizzard-like conditions for millions of people in the central United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Early on Tuesday, tornadoes were reported in more southern states like Texas and Oklahoma, with Oklahoma reporting minor damage.
Certain Areas Of Iowa, Minnesota, And South Dakota Might See An Ice Storm
Parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, according to the weather service, could experience up to a half-inch of ice and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Power outages, tree damage, falling branches, and hazardous road conditions posed a threat to the area, and their effects might last throughout the weekend.
The meteorological service in Iowa cautioned that strong gusts “may blow around exposed objects.” “Holiday decorations placed outside should be secured. A few power outages may occur, and tree limbs may be uprooted.”
Tuesday’s precipitation in Minnesota and South Dakota, which included rain, freezing rain, and snow, will give way to slushy Wednesday morning commutes before drying up later in the day.
Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, said that the weather will change and that Minnesota and the Dakotas may get double-digit snowfall Thursday through Saturday.
Hasenstein remarked, “It’s been a doozy for sure.” “The precipitation has been difficult to predict until it actually affects us since it is always shifting.”
The East Coast Won’t Escape
According to AccuWeather, the storm may produce a “spinoff system” along the East Coast that may deliver up to a foot of snow or more to sections of the Northeast along with slippery conditions and coastal flooding.
On Thursday, a storm will form in southeast Virginia; on Friday, it will track just off the coast of New Jersey; and on Saturday, it will spin close to southeast New England. She anticipated significant snowfall over a sizable portion of the area.
Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, And Mississippi Are In The Path Of Tornadoes
In addition to Oklahoma and Texas, the weather agency warned that Louisiana and Mississippi could experience “severe hail, gusts, and tornadoes, including the possibility for a couple of powerful tornadoes.”
The storm line will intensify and expand out as it moves east, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. According to AccuWeather, severe weather on Tuesday may affect significant population areas beyond Dallas, such as Houston, Little Rock, Arkansas, and New Orleans.
After “Unprecedented” Storms, Anchorage Schools Will Reopen
Even Alaska wasn’t spared; due to a string of record-breaking storms, Anchorage’s schools were forced to close for a week, which was extraordinary in a city used to dealing with wintry weather.
Given these extraordinary back-to-back snowstorms, the district posted on Facebook on Monday, “Barring any unanticipated weather circumstances in the next 12 hours, it’s back to school tomorrow as best we can.” To make it happen, the community will need to be patient and plan ahead.
