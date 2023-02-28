THC Products, Psychedelic Mushrooms, $15000 In Cash Found In Harlingen Man’s Home

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Harlingen after a traffic stop revealed that he had several substances and $15,000 in cash at home.
At the home of Aaron Cisneros in Harlingen, Texas, police reported finding 24.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 15 grams of THC wax, 26 packages of THC sweets, 41 THC oil cartridges, 1.1 oz of marijuana, and 3 grams of cocaine.
A Harlingen PD K9 stopped Cisneros’ white pickup truck on February 24 for a traffic infraction, according to a press statement from the Harlingen Police Department.
Authorities detained Cisneros after discovering drugs on him during the inquiry, according to the news release.
Officers carried out the search warrant at his residence in the 1400 block of East Taylor Street and discovered additional drugs there as well as the $15,000 in cash.
Four counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, one count of possessing a controlled substance, and one count of possessing marijuana are brought against Cisneros. His debts were $387,000 in total.
He was still being held at a county facility as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records for Cameron County.
