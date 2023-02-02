The 24-year-old Police Officer Who Was Shot And Killed In Selma Has Been Identified As Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

On Tuesday, a police officer in Selma, Alabama, was shot and killed, and that officer has now been identified.
The officer was identified by the authorities as Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who is 24 years old. Two years of his life were spent working for the department.
Nathaniel Dixon, age 23, has been named as the person believed to be responsible for the crime.
Carrasco Jr. received his high school diploma from Reedley in 2016, where he participated in both football and basketball.
On Tuesday morning around 11:45, the shooting took place in the neighbourhood surrounding Mitchell and Rose.
Officials say that Carrasco Jr. was patrolling the area when he was stopped by a resident who flagged him down to report a suspicious person who was in their yard.
According to the investigators, Dixon opened fire on Carrasco Jr. as he got out of his patrol vehicle and shot him multiple times.
After being taken there, he did not survive his stay at Community Regional Medical Center.
Candles, flowers, and mourners began to gather at the intersection of High Mill and McCall Avenue not long after the news of Carrasco Jr.’s passing spread throughout the neighbourhood.
“This is the time for a brother that we have lost, who passed away yesterday. Since 1997, that makes it 25 years that I’ve been a part of this community. From 2007 until 2014, I worked for this department as a police officer “remarked Parlier Police Sergeant Dan Barcellos, who has lived in Selma for a very long time.
Barcellos was seen in Lincoln Park early on Wednesday morning wrapping blue ribbons around various trees.
