The Arizona Rancher Who Is Accused Of Killing An Illegal Immigrant Pleaded Not Guilty

According to the reports, on January 30 a Mexican national was shot on the property of an Arizona rancher named George Alan Kelly. On Monday, Mr. Kelly was arraigned in court on lesser counts for the shooting.
At the beginning, Kelly, who is 73 years old, was accused of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
The defendant stated that he only fired rounds in the direction of the migrant as a warning and that he never shot directly at the individual or the armed group of people who were suspected of being smugglers on his property.
According to a report from CBS affiliate KOLD, Kelly appeared in court once again on Monday to be charged on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, to both of which he pled not guilty.
The trial is scheduled to begin on September 6, as decided by Judge Thomas Fink, who presided over the session.
The requests for comment that were made to Larkin regarding the hearing on Monday were not immediately met with a response.
During an appearance in court on February 22, during which Judge Emilio Velasquez affirmed the bail and modified it from cash to surety, Kelly was required to post a surety bond in the amount of one million dollars.
GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdsourcing website, was responsible for collecting the money when GoFundMe removed all of the fundraising efforts for the rancher from its platform.
During the hearing for Kelly’s bond, Larkin was very critical of the prosecutors for charging Kelly with first-degree premeditated murder before the investigation could be finished in its entirety.
The prosecution claims that Kelly shot a “unarmed” man in the back “in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life” more than one hundred yards away from Kelly’s home outside of Nogales, which he has shared with his wife Wanda for decades.
Nevertheless, Larkin asserts that her client was just firing “warning shots” into the air earlier that day after he saw a group of armed individuals moving through the trees near his residence on the property.
