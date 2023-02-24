The Bear Season 2 Potential Release Date And Cast

Gather round, chefs. Hulu’s The Bear, has enjoyed its season of trophy collecting. Now, the cooks over at FX are hard at work on The Bear Season 2 after the announcement that the series will return with ten new episodes early this summer. But that doesn’t mean all is well on the line.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, White admitted that he has some nerves about filming the new season.
“This is all really exciting, but I am a little bit nervous about going back to shoot the second season because so many understandings of this work we did are now being pushed on us,” he said. “If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it. I’m hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit.” We have faith in you, Jeremy.
The Bear Season 2 Potential Release Date: When Will The Show Return?
Yes, Chef! The Bear proved an absolute smash hit over in the States when it was first released so much so that it was renewed just a month after the first season dropped on FX.
The tweet below from FX Networks official account confirms “The Bear Season 2” will premiere In early summer:
In a statement to Variety, FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said: “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. Season 2 is something we can’t wait to get started on.”
Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, the shows’ co-creators, said in a statement: “FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, and everyone who watched, you have our eternal gratitude. In 2023, we can’t wait to have you all back at The Bear.”
Yes, that’s it. The only unknown is exactly when in 2023 it will arrive. As far as release details go, all we know is that the team has confirmed Summer.
There has been no further update as of February 2023, but we can assume they will shoot for the same release date as this year, which was the end of June.
We will update you when we have more information.
Cast of The Bear Season 2
The cast for Season 2 has not been announced, but it’s likely that many of the same actors from Season 1 will return, including Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. I’m holding out hope that we’ll see Jon Bernthal again in a flashback.
Where Can I Watch The Bear?
The Bear, season 1, can be seen on Hulu.
