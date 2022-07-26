The Bear Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Viewers have come to expect certain things from television these days because there is so much of it. A few examples include the critically acclaimed WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and Peacemaker, all of which are part of a much larger series. Other popular shows, like Stranger Things, have built loyal followings and won critical acclaim, such as HBO’s Barry. But there are also a few genuine shocks every year, and in 2022, FX’s The Bear was possibly the most welcome of those surprises.

The Bear, an FX production that can only be seen on Hulu, tells the story of award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to his family’s sandwich restaurant in Chicago after the death of his brother. However, you can’t really classify the show as either drama or dark comedy since it’s just plain good television.

A wise decision made by showrunner Christopher Storer and the rest of The Bear’s creative team is to keep each episode at 30 minutes or less in length on average. Because the plot advances so quickly and most people are interacting so quickly, the first season clocks in at roughly four hours. The Bear, like Barry (which has a 30-minute running length), has no filler whatsoever.

As exciting as it is to witness the characters of Chicago’s kitchen up close, there’s, even more, to come in the future. Season 2 of The Bear is on its way. Here is what we currently know.

The Bear Season 2 Plot

The Bear season 2 is likely to focus on how Carmy, Syd, Richie, and the rest of the gang continue to improve and reinvent the Original Beef of Chicagoland sandwich shop into a top-notch restaurant following the death of Carmy’s brother, Michael (played by Jon Bernthal in some truly wonderful flashback guest casting).

Season 1 ended with Carmy discovering a recipe letter from his brother that included the phrase “Let it rip.” To his surprise, when Carmy went to prepare the lunch for “family,” the meal prepared for restaurant workers to use up leftover food and materials, he found that Michael had put money in all the different cans of crushed tomatoes to prove his faith in him.

Carmy’s restaurant, now renamed The Bear, has received a big financial boost thanks to a surprise gift from his deceased brother. And if you paid attention, you’d hear Carmy and Syd discussing how to improve the game even before it started.

The Bear Season 2 Cast

The press statement announcing the second season listed several of the same actors and actresses that Schrier had, including Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson.

Joel McHale, who played Carmy’s former New York employer, Jon Bernthal, who played Mikey Berzatto, and Oliver Platt, who played Cicero, could all make cameo appearances in the episode.

“We are so grateful to FX, our amazingly talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the middle of winter, not to mention everyone who watched,” showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo said in a statement. And we can’t wait to see you all again in 2023!”

There is no guarantee, but it is feasible that The Bear will be released by the end of this year. Considering how well The Bear has done and how likely it is to be nominated for an Emmy next year, they’ll want to limit the number of entries to just Season 1. May 31, 2022, is anticipated to be the date when nominations are closed 2022 for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Season 2 is most likely to debut in the fall of 2023, at the earliest, in order to give Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and the show itself the recognition they so richly deserve.

The Bear Season 1 Ending

Carmy closed Original Beef and put up a “coming soon” sign for a new restaurant called The Bear at the end of Season 1. As the restaurant undergoes a major makeover, viewers can look forward to seeing what Carmy and the rest of the kitchen team come up with when they reopen in season 2.

If you’ve ever worked in the restaurant business or watched an episode of Top Chef’s Restaurant Wars, you know how difficult it can be to establish a new restaurant. There is a lot of power in the hands of a young chef. The opening episode was tense, wasn’t it? Managing a business with cooks who’d been doing it for decades was difficult enough for Carmy as it was. And don’t forget episode 7, when he lost it over a new online ordering system’s failure?

Now that Carmy has decided to create his own business, he must carry the burden of duty. He’s in charge of everything, from the menu to the decor to the service. The joke is on you: There is a lot of pressure.

